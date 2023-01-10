Kadjebi DCE urges respect for rights, freedoms and legitimate interest of others

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on Ghanaians to respect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interest of others and refrain from acts detrimental to their welfare.

He said, “now that we are in constitutional era, we all have to be law-abiding and don’t trample upon the rights of others.”

The DCE said Constitutional era simply means people in one geographical area agreeing to go by laid down rules and regulations set aside to govern them.

Mr. Agbanyo made these sentiments to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview as Ghanaians observed the 2023 Constitution Day Holiday on Monday.

He asked the citizens to study, understand and defend the Constitution against all forms of abuse and violation, know the rules, demands and ethics of Democratic Party politics.

The DCE said adequate knowledge on the Constitution would also enable the electorate to participate fully in the processes involved in the governance of the country at all levels.

Mr. Agbanyo said democracy was the government by consent of all and a system of rights and responsibilities.

According to him, though considered as a universal principle, the concept of democracy differed all over the world due to differences in opportunities and resource endowment.

He, therefore, advised the citizenry to actively participate in the decision-making processes at all levels since such civic participation would help propel Ghana as perhaps the most prosperous country in the world.

Mr. Abdul Sataru Merigah, Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Secretary, said Constitution had given citizenry the rights and freedoms they were enjoying today, so they needed to thank the framers of the Constitution.

He urged the citizenry to help sustain the peace and tranquility the country is currently enjoying as result of the existence of the Constitution and thanked the media for their accurate, unbiased and fair reportage “as no nation can survive without the media.”

Mr. Merigah, also thanked, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for declaring the day as a Public Holiday.