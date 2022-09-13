Kadjebi DEHO encourages Field Facilitators to maintain lead on ODF league

Mr. Elorm Kpotosu, Kadjebi District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO), has appealed to District Inter-Co-ordinating Committee on Sanitation (DICCS) and Field Facilitators to assist in maintaining first position in the ranking in Open Defecation Free (ODF) league in the Oti Region.

He said though they were doing well, they needed to work harder to make sure every community in the district was declared ODF.

The DEHO said although change is difficult, they need lead a relentless crusade to sensitise the public on the menace and how to acquire latrines.

Mr. Kpotosu made these remarks at a Joint DICCS and Field Facilitators monthly review meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

On District Sanitation Fund (DSF) update, he said, 22 latrines were completed in the first quarter of this year, with 25 completed in second quarter.

He said although they were determined to achieve district wide ODF community, lack of fund for post ODF monitoring, delay in releasing funds by the District Assembly for Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) activities might become a hindrance in achieving their goal.

Mr. Latif Gbadamashie, CLTS Focal Person said Kadjebi District had 134 communities of which 115 were declared ODF, representing 85.8 per cent.

On CLTS update, he said, there was a follow-up on five World Vision Ghana selected communities and baseline documentation on 11 UNICEF selected communities.

Mr. Gbadamashie, who is also the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, debunked the assertion that “Nkwanta-North ranks first in ODF league in Oti Region” since they had 147 communities with 122 ODF communities, representing 82.9 per cent as against Kadjebi’s 85.8 per cent.

Mrs. Sharon Amanda Quaye, UNICEF Consultant charged the Field Facilitators to use DSF to rope in more households on to the CLTS.

She said the meeting aimed at helping to co-ordinate and resolve issues, for the Field Facilitators to voice out their challenges.