Kadjebi Department of Agriculture meets farmers on Peruvian Ginger

The Kadjebi District Directorate of the Department of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in collaboration with Iribov Laboratories at Soga Kofe has organised a stakeholder meeting with farmers to introduce them to the new Peruvian Ginger.

It was also meant to build the capacity of the farmers on the new ginger variety to increase productivity since the District had a comparative advantage in ginger production and needed high-yielding varieties like Peruvian Ginger to attract international markets.

The stakeholder engagement had set the tone for the introduction of the new improved variety, the Peruvian Ginger which would be supplied by Iribov Ghana Ltd. to the farmers for planting.

Iribov Ghana Ltd. would buy the produce from the farmers in a scheme called the Outgrower Scheme while MOFA provides backstopping to the farmers.

Mr Besa Akpalu, the Kadjebi District Director of MOFA, speaking at the programme at Dodi-Mempeasem in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, said this would create a ready market for the produce.

He said though the farmers have been growing ginger, they decided to introduce them to the new variety because of its high demand in the international market due to its health benefits.

Mr Akpalu said its sweet and spicy flavour makes it perfect for use in soups, salad, dressing, sauces, sushi, among others.

Mr Seth Awunyo, the Production Manager of Iribov Ghana Ltd. called on the participants to take the training seriously because ginger cultivation is now a business.

Mr Awunyo said the high demand for the crop in the global market could not be underestimated, so they should venture into its cultivation.

Ms. Adwoa Serwaa Asamoah, the Management Information System Officer said ginger could be processed into forms like drinks and powder.

Ms Asamoah, who is also the Women In Agriculture Development Officer said it was an excellent expectorant, relieves flu discomfort and colds.