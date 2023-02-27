Kadjebi District Central Church of Pentecost dedicates new auditorium

The Church of Pentecost Kadjebi District Central has dedicated a GH₵1.14 million Church auditorium at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Dedicating the edifice, Apostle Moses Ahiakor, the Hohoe Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, called on the congregants to use their souls and hearts to achieve desired results for the Church and themselves.

He said they needed to be involved in the development of the Church and their communities.

Apostle Ahiakor said the situation, where citizens sat on the fence only to engage in blame games when things went wrong should be a thing of the past.

The Area Head said the Church building, which sod was cut some 20 years ago, would have been completed earlier if most of the congregants had not sat on the fence.

He, however, asked God to replenish the source of income for those who contributed to the completion of the auditorium.

Apostle Ahiakor also appealed to the worshippers to use the chapel for its intended purpose of meditation, prayers and worship.

Mr. Prosper Edem Affram, the Kadjebi District Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, in a brief history, said Apostle Hayford, Adufour and others from the Eastern Region of Ghana came to preach and established the Kadjebi Central during the Apostolic Heritage Era in 1948.

He said the church was opened together with brothers F.Y Ahli and M.K Tiakor, who later became Pastors.

Mr. Affram said Overseer Ayisi, Rev. Hushie, Overseer Wilson, and Rev. F.D Walker, continued to build the God’s Kingdom in Kadjebi.

On land acquisition, he said the plot of land was acquired by the late Apostle D.K Arnan in 1965 and the name of the Church changed to The Church of Pentecost some years later.

The District Secretary said the land was purposely to build a mission house which was completed in 1974, but during Pastor J.O Dadzei’s time as District Pastor, a decision was taken by the Presbytery to build a district auditorium on the rest of the land.

Mr. Affram said, “everything that has a beginning will definitely have an end”, so when Pastor George Shem Kwadey, the current District Pastor took over from Pastor R.M Adrakpanya and “within the spate of six years we are witnessing what is before us today.”

He commended Presiding Elder J.M.K Adisi, Elder S.K Safo, late Elder Akpalu, late Elders Saverin Kporvi, James Lawu, Prosper Edem Affram, and Simon Tanyingri for helping complete the project.