Kadjebi District Health Directorate targets 5,956 people for COVID-19 vaccination

The Kadjebi District Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has targeted 5,956 people for the fifth National COVID-19 Vaccination Day campaign, which kick starts Wednesday, December 14 to Sunday, December 18.

The district is divided into five sub-districts, namely; Ahamansu, Dodi, Dodo, Kadjebi-Asato and Pampawie and that awareness creation has already started at these sub-districts and community levels to help achieve this enviable target.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said of the 5, 956 target, Ahamansu sub-district is supposed to vaccinate 790 clients, Dodi with 1,493 people, Dodo vaccinating 1,394, Kadjebi-Asato with 1,622 people while Pampawie inoculate 656 clients.

He said 27,322 people had at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 49.8 per cent of the district’s target of 54,896 people earmarked to be vaccinated against the disease, with 29.4 per cent people having been fully vaccinated.

Mr Takyi said to achieve the target, the team had already visited some selected Mosques, Churches, did one-on-one engagement with potential clients in scattered communities to drum the need to get vaccinated.

The Health Director said as part of the strategy, Community Information Centres would be used throughout the event and announcement carried out in the various markets in the district during the period to woo people to participate in the exercise and that data monitoring would also be carried out to identify under-performing communities for corrective measures to be put in place.

He urged the inhabitants of the district to get vaccinated and treat the conspiracy theories, myths and misconceptions against the COVID-19 vaccines with contempt.

Mr. Nana Takyi said the vaccines were safe, simple and effective tools to prevent the diseases.