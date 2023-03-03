Kadjebi District records seven attempted suicide cases in 2022

Kadjebi District recorded seven attempted suicide cases in 2022 as against 11 in 2021.

There were, however, no suicide related death in the same year.

Mr. John Duako Sonnyinado Baffoe, Kadjebi District Disease Surveillance Officer of Ghana Health Service, who revealed this at the 2022 Performance Review Meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region said, “when one notice mental health declining, then they should do one small thing that brings peace by taking a shower, text a loved one or step outside, today may not be your day, but remember a year has 365 days.”

Mr. Sonnyinado said during the period under review, the Kadjebi also saw a rise in alcohol and substance abuse to 40 in 2022 from 36 in 2021, while the district recorded 43 Tuberculosis cases compared to 36 in 2021 and 27 cases in 2020.

He added that the district recorded a total of 251 COVID-19 cases, 26 in 2022, 182 in 2021 and 43 in 2020 and that the decline was due to vaccination campaigns and other preventive measures undertook.

The District Surveillance Officer said they also recorded three positive cases of Measles in 2022 as against zero in 2021 and 2020.

For Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), he said the district although did not achieve 95 per cent annual target, most of the antigen improved over the previous years and that the main challenges were due to vaccines shortages.

For intervention service analysis of Rotavac 2 against Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) among children under 5 years, 2022 recorded 114 cases per 1,000 population, 122 cases per 1,000 in 2021 and 2020 recorded 157 cases per 1,000 population under 5 years, and 114 cases per 1,000 in 2022, while Rotavac coverage increased to 89.7% in 2022, 87.3% in 2021 and 82.2% in 2020.

For malaria vaccine (RTS, S 3) against Malaria cases among children under 5-years old, 2022 recorded 41 cases per 1,000 population, 2021 recorded 56 cases per 1,000 and 75 malaria cases recorded per 1,000 population under five in 2020 while RTS, S 3 coverage increased to 85.2% in 2022, 78.6% in 2021 from 73% in 2020.

It can be deduced that if Rotavac 2 and RTS, S 3 immunization keep increasing AWD and malaria cases would continue to reduce to the barest minimum.

Mr. David Naboare, a Mental Health Officer, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, struggling to cope with certain difficulties in one’s life could cause him or her to feel suicide is the only option.

He said the difficulties may include mental health problems, bullying, prejudice, or stigma, such as relating to one’s race, gender, disability, or sexual identity.

Mr. Naboare said money, relationships, substance abuse, bereavement, homelessness, culture pressure, among others could also cause one to feel suicidal.

He said there was the need to strengthen household financial security, promote healthy connection icons, teach coping and problem-solving skills, and reduce substance use through community-based policies and practices, among others.

Mr. Naboare also advised people to understand their feelings and communicate challenges with families to help curb attempted suicide cases.