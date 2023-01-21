Kadjebi enrolls 707 poor and vulnerable onto NHIS

Mr Isaac Robson Klu, Kadjebi District Director, Social Welfare and Community Development, says 707 Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) beneficiaries were enrolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (HNIS) in 2022.

The figure was made up of 416 females and 258 males, whose cards were renewed; and 19 females and 14 males who were newly registered onto the scheme.

Mr Klu, who made this disclosure at 2022 Performance Review Meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, said the exercise was meant to help the vulnerable access healthcare without hindrance.

He said during the period under review, the office also received 13 child rights and protection cases and out of the figure, eight were successfully resolved, three withdrawn, one is pending and referred.

The District Director said, to reduce incidence of child rights abuses by Day-Care Operators, the operators were sensitised on the Day-Care Centres Regulations, 1979 (LI 1230) for their adherence.

Mr Klu said for improved collaboration and a better referral system, collaborating agencies should be trained in Integrated Social Service Operating Procedures (ISSOP) and regular meetings carried out between them for better termination of cases.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), in his opening remark, said the review was necessary for them to know the various departments’ success stories, challenges and the way forward.

He said his outfit was ready to support departments to deliver their planned activities for the benefits of the residents in the district.

Mr Sulemana Alhassan, the District Co-ordinating Director said the review was a requirement of their work, adding, “it’s an accountability forum, but not fault-finding mission.”

He said according to the Districts Performance League Table, they were part of the 10 poor performing districts in the country some time ago, although they had improved in 2020 and 2021.

Heads of Department of Agriculture, District Works, Environmental Health and Sanitation Service, and Education also did a power-point presentation on their departments’ performance for 2022.