Kadjebi farmers sensitized on new agriculture techniques

The Kadjebi District Office of the Department of Food and Agriculture has organised a farmers’ field day to sensitise farmers on modern agricultural techniques.

The directorate in collaboration with Yara Ghana Limited and ADAMA West African Limited organised the programme at Asato in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Besa Akpalu, the District Director of Food and Agriculture, said the event was meant to demonstrate to the farmers the importance of mulching in crop production, especially for vegetable cultivation.

He said it was also to sensitise them on the importance and benefits of zero tillage, importance of biological control of nematodes using African Marigold and benefits of using micronutrient fertilizer.

Zero tillage referred to as no tillage in which the crop is planted in unprepared soil by opening a narrow slot, trench or band only of sufficient width and depth to obtain proper seed coverage.

Mr. Akpalu said mulching helps conserve soil moisture, control weeds and protect the soil from direct impact of sun and rain.

The District Director said the practice also aids in controlling soil temperature, provides soil flora and fauna with nutrients, hence increasing their population.

Mr. Akpalu, who disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi, said the technique also prevented soil erosion, improved soil structure and soil Cation Exchange capacity, and improved soil health.

On biological control, he said nematodes were a great challenge to vegetable production in the Kadjebi District, however, to cultivate it in a more synthetically chemical-free environment; the Department is continuously introducing biological control of nematodes using African marigold.

He said the farmers were introduced to zero tillage, an environmentally friendly and sustainable land used method to help in crop growth and development and encouraging dry season vegetable production.

Mr. Osman Saka, an Agronomist with Yara Ghana Ltd., a leading name in fertilizer manufacturing, said fertilizer gives 13 nutrients to crops for normal growth and development.

He stressed the need for the use of crop specific fertilizer for crop development.

Miss Mildred Quaye of ADAMA West Africa Ltd. said there is now weedicide for maize called Super Nichogan and Rice called Flitzer which are selective for maize and rice, respectively.

The farmers were happy and therefore requested more of such exposure.