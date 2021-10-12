Kadjebi GES orients newly-posted teachers

The Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has begun a one-week orientation for 87 newly-posted teachers to the District.

The training was meant to educate them on the dos and don’ts of the service, channel of communication, record procedures, administrative issues, special needs issues, among others.

Opening the programme at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Mr. Seth Seyram Dey, the Kadjebi District Director of Education, asked the teachers to help their students learn by imparting knowledge to them and by setting up a situation where students could and would learn effectively.

Mr. Dey urged them to model honesty, fairness and ethical conduct, as well as guidance on the students.

He said they needed to have patience and temperament to work with their colleagues and students if they wanted to be remembered.

The District Director of Education admonished them to engage in critical reflection and inquiry to improve knowledge and skills to effectively engage students and improve their learning.

He charged them to develop a deep understanding of where their students are coming from; their backgrounds, struggles, abilities, and capabilities, and handle them accordingly.

Mr. Dey said education is a fundamental aspect in the development of a country, so if they educate their students well, then society is educated and a future is born.

He also advised them to be part of the community where they were posted to since their success or failure depended on them.

Mr. Solomon Adunai, the Human Resource Officer of the Directorate advised the trainers to consider the students as their first “customers” since they were being paid because of them.

Mr. Adunai applauded those of them who accepted posting to hard-to-reach communities.

He said those teachers had an advantage of receiving 20 per cent more of their salaries.

Mr. Adunai implored them to provide education that improves the quality of life beneficial to both individuals and society as a whole.