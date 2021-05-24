A nine-member Executive Officers of the Kadjebi District Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNA) has been elected and inducted into office to steer the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

The Executives include; Mr. Philip Obornie, Chairman, Mr. Anthony Agortimevor, Vice-Chairman, Ms. Victoria Klugah, Treasurer, Mr. Prosper Fiakumah, Trustee, Mr. Bright Dossou, Youth Co-ordinator, Mr. Sitsofe Amemor, SHS Representative, Edem Egbadzor, Basic Schools Representative, Mr. Emmanuel Klu, Education Office Representative and Ms. Mawuli Gamor, GNAT-LAS Co-ordinator.

Mr David Kattah, the Volta/Oti Regional GNAT Chairman, admonished teachers to see the teaching profession as a call to serve humanity and urged them to act responsibly and stand up to be real agents of change to help transform society.

Mr. Kattah, who was speaking at the sixth (6th) Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of Kadjebi District Ghana National Association of Teachers’ (GNAT) at Nsuta-Buem in the Oti Region, urged teachers to desist from deviant behaviour in order not to dent the image of the teaching profession.

Inducting the new officers into office, he said teacher absenteeism, drunkenness; sexual harassment and amorous relationship between pupils and teachers were in the increase and must cease.

Mr. Philip Obornie, the Kadjebi District GNAT Chairman, appealed to the Ministry of Education to provide schools with the textbooks on new curriculum to make teaching and learning conducive.

He described frequent transfer of teachers without transfer grant, non-payment of salary arrears and non-upgrading of teachers on further studies as worrisome, unappealing and must change.

Mr. Solomon Adunai, the Head of Human Resource Unit of the Kadjebi Ghana Education Service (GES) Directorate, advised teachers to seek appropriate approval from GES before embarking on further studies.

He educated the delegates on the new educational reforms and lamented on lack of textbooks in schools to easily complement the introduction of the new standard based curriculum.