Kadjebi launches KOFIH MNCH Project

The Kadjebi District Health Directorate has launched a four-year (2019-2023) Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Project at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The project is aimed at reducing maternal, neonatal and under five mortality in the district during the period.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Service called on stakeholders in the health centre to help improve maternal and child healthcare in the district.

Nana Takyi said there was the need for intersectoral and community involvement in the health delivery system to achieve desired results as the District had 36 CHPS Compounds and 22 CHPS without compounds.

On COVID-19 pandemic, he said the district recorded 164 cases including; 44 in 2020 and 120 as at July, 2021; describing the situation as worrisome and needed to change.

Madam Priscilla Amaning Ampong, the National Project Manager for KOFIH said it was a public organisation of the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea founded in 2006 to realise humanitarianism and global cooperation through healthcare support for developing countries.

She said as contribution to its Official Development Assistant (ODA) programme, the Government of Korea had been cooperating with the Government of Ghana to provide support for the MNCH Improvement Project in Volta and Oti since 2013.

She said the project aimed at improving basic healthcare, improved maternal healthcare, providing basic medical equipment, among others.

The KOFIH National Project Manager said they were currently working in the Afadzato South District and Hohoe Municipal, Krachi Nchumuru, Krachi West and Kadjebi Districts in the Volta and Oti Regions to help enhance effective, efficient and quality healthcare service delivery.

Mr. Damascus Ayangba, the Oti Deputy Regional Director of Administration, Health Service lauded the KOFIH for supporting the districts in the region to provide quality and effective healthcare to the people.

Mr Ayangba applauded the health personnel in the Kadjebi district for their excellent work.

There were solidarity messages from the Biakoye and Jasikan District Directorates of the GHS.

The launch was on the theme: “Improving Maternal and Child Health: an Intersectoral Role”.