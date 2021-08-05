Kadjebi NCCE intensifies education on coronavirus

The Kadjebi District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on a sensitisation programme to educate the citizens of the district on the new COVID-19 Delta Variant.

Miss Emelda Nana Ama Amankwa, an Assistant Civic Education Officer of the NCCE, called on the citizenry to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols to protect themselves against the pandemic.

She said the observation of the safety protocols such as hand washing under running water, wearing of face masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing would help curb the pandemic if not eliminate it.

Miss Amankwa, who was addressing members of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church at Poase-Cement in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, said COVID-19 Delta Variant is more dangerous, thus, inhabitants of the district should adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols.

She mentioned diarrhea, running nose, aching muscles, long-lasting headache, vomiting, sore throat, and tiredness as some of the new symptoms of the disease and advised them to report to the nearest health post for testing if experienced.

Miss Amankwa also advised them to maintain social distancing, sanitized their hands, wash their hands with soap under running water, avoid hugging, handshake, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as hands touched many surfaces and could pick up the virus.

Mr Richard Kwashie Segbawu, a Principal Field Officer of the NCCE, advised Ghanaians to take their destiny into their own hands by abiding by the COVID-19 safety and preventive protocols.

Mr Segbawu said whether the government provided them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) or not they needed to take their health and that of their children seriously in order not to contract the disease.