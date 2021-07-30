Kadjebi records 22 new COVID-19 cases

Kadjebi District in the Oti Region has recorded twenty-two new COVID-19 cases.

The District since the inception of the pandemic recorded 144 cases with one death, Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of the Ghana Health Service, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during blood donation exercise at Kadjebi.

Nana Takyi said the District recorded 44 cases in 2020 and 100 in 2021 including 22 new cases this month involving 13 students from five schools and nine others in the District.

He attributed the surge in the disease in the district to non-adherence to the preventive and safety protocols on the COVID-19.

Nana Takyi said the residents of the district still did not believe in the existence of the disease despite routine education on it. “More so, most of the cases recorded are asymptomatic”, thus infecting others unexpectedly”, he said.

He said the “disease is real and the third wave is here with us”, so, inhabitants of the district should adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols to protect themselves against the pandemic.

“Stop comparing yourself to those who had the disease but recovered since our immune systems are different”, he advised.

He said people with diabetic, asthma, hypertension, among others are at risk, so they must observe the preventive and safety protocols in order not to contract the disease.

Nana Takyi said the observation of the safety protocols such as hand washing under running water, wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing would help curb the pandemic if not eliminate it.

He urged them to dispel the conspiracy theories and myths against the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country as they had no scientific proof.

The blood donation exercise formed part of the Kadjebi District NASPA week-long celebration.