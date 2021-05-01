The Kadjebi District in the Oti Region has recorded 62 COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries and seven in isolation between January and April this year.

The District recorded 43 cases in 2020 for the same period, which represented a 44 per cent increase from the previous year’s figure.

There were, however, no deaths recorded during the period under review.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of the Ghana Health Service, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the surge in the disease in the district could be attributed to non-adherence to the preventive and safety protocols on the COVID-19.

He was speaking at an update meeting of the Kadjebi District Executive Committee of COVID-19 Response and Institutional Capacity Building (CRIB).

Nana Takyi, who chaired the meeting, said the residents of the district still did not believe the existence of the disease despite education.

“More so, most of the cases recorded are asymptomatic, thus infecting others unawares,” he said.

He urged the public to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols to protect themselves against the pandemic.

“Stop comparing yourself to those who had the disease but recovered since our immune systems are different,” he advised.

Nana Takyi said the observation of the safety protocols such as hand washing under running water, wearing of face masks, social distancing and using hand sanitizer would help curb the pandemic if not eliminate it.

He urged them to dispel the conspiracy theories and myths against the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.

Nana Takyi said conspiracy theories should be treated with contempt, adding that they had no scientific proof.

Mr Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), called on the citizenry to join in the fight against the pandemic since the battle could only be won through concerted efforts.

Mr Asiedu, who is a member of CRIB, said the post-recovery effect of the pandemic was so dire and called on all to protect themselves against the disease.