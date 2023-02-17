Kadjebi to reward Best Health worker, facility

The Kadjebi District Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has opened nominations for the 2022 Best Health Worker Award.

The Award Scheme, instituted by GHS, is to recognise and celebrate outstanding performance and meritorious service by individual health workers as well as health facilities.

Essentially, it seeks to acknowledge and appreciate health facilities and individual health workers for their exceptional contributions, achievements and performance at the various service levels to motivate them to do more and inspire others to do same.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Service, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the goal of the award scheme was also to “build a sense of national pride, patriotism and professionalism in our public-sector health workers who work in stressful work environment, and to encourage them to give off their best to help improve and sustain quality of healthcare in the country.”

Nana Takyi said: “Nominations for the 2022 Best Health Worker and facilities are ongoing in the district and there is the need to institute a panel to evaluate the nominations, using appropriate evaluation tool designed by the service to come out with the overall best staff/health facility.”

The Health Director indicated that the award would be based on six categories; namely, outstanding staff from the CHPS level, Health Centre level, District Health Management Team (DHMT), overall Best Leader at the CHPS, Health Centre and the DHMT.

He hinted that nominations were not limited to health workers, but any community member could equally pick the nomination form from the health directorate.

Nana Takyi disclosed that nomination at the district level would end on the 21st of February, so that the evaluation panel could get ample time to appraise and the best selected from the lot.