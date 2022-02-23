Kadjebi Transport Unions yet to meet over fare increment

Transport Unions in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region are yet to meet over the 15 per cent lorry fare increment announced by government and stakeholders.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Joseph Kwadwo Ofori, Kadjebi Branch Chairman for Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), said they were waiting for directives from their superiors in Accra before any action could be taken

Mr Ofori, also the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan, said the district had a peculiar issue with fares as their fares were already on the high before the roads in the district were improved upon, so they might not increase fares at all.

He said they were trying to convince the drivers not to increase the fares, but it would be done in a diplomatic way.

Mr Victor Tsekpo, the Kadjebi Branch Secretary of Global Millennium Transport Association (GMTA), said they were likely to meet on Wednesday, February 23, to decide a new fare or otherwise, “but the percentage increase, I don’t want to speculate.”

He said generally, lorry fares needed to be increased because there have been persistent fuel price increases without corresponding lorry fares.

Mr Eric Tetteh, an Accra bound GPRTU driver, said lorry fare increase although good, would affect both the passengers and the drivers because high increase would scare the passengers from boarding their cars unless there was an emergency for the commuter.

He said for instance, from Kadjebi-Accra was GH¢65.00 and 15 per cent would be GH¢74.75 and to him, this would frighten commuters.

Mr Emmanuel Asiedu, a driver with GMTA, said the frequent fuel increase demands for fare increment, but increase would affect their daily sales and their life.

Miss Delight Akey, a passenger said the fares in the Kadjebi District should not be increased because the fares are already on the higher side.

She said a journey from Kadjebi-Jasikan which took less than 10 minutes cost

GH¢7.00, which was too much, therefore, believed the fare should be maintained.