Kadjebi vaccinates 4,410 people against COVID-19

The Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has vaccinated 4,410 people against the Coronavirus disease.

These includes; 4,070 people who took their first jab, 310 people who took the second dose and 30 people who took the Johnson and Johnson (J & J) jab.

These represent 10.71 per cent of a target population of 41,171 people expected to be vaccinated against the pandemic.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, added that “new AstraZeneca vaccines have just been brought in to start the second dose.”

Nana Takyi said demand had been comparatively high, yet, there were a number of refusals due to hesitancy.

He said they hoped to receive more vaccines from the national level as demand increases, and urged all to take advantage of the ongoing vaccination exercise to get vaccinated.

The District Director appealed to stakeholders in the health centre to help educate people on the importance of vaccination for them to get vaccinated.

He entreated the citizenry to dispel the conspiracy theories and myths against the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country since those conspiracy theories have no scientific bases.