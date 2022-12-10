Kadjebig get New Court Complex to help speed-up justice delivery

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), says the completion of a Court Complex at Kadjebi would help speed-up justice delivery, which hitherto had been slow in the district.

He said Courts exist to administer justice, guarantee liberty, enhance social order, resolve disputes, maintain rule of law, provide for equal protection, and ensure due process of law and that the establishment of the Court would help solve all these.

The DCE therefore asked the residents to seek redness of conflicts and violations through the Court System.

Mr. Agbanyo disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, after GNA’s visit to the project site to ascertain the status of work so far.

He advised them not to take the law into their own hands since the long arms of the law would eventually catch up with them; adding that “if someone offends you, don’t use cutlass to resolve or revenge, but use the Court.”

The DCE said the establishment of the Court would also help boost the local economy as workers would be employed, while others would go there to sell and earn a living.

Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti, supervisor to the Court Complex project, thanked the President and Kadjebi residents for their support to the completion of the project which was started in November 2020 and successfully completed in February 2022.

He said the edifice had 12 offices including the Judge and the Secretary’s offices.

Mr. Nti urged the residents to continue support the government for realisation of projects earmarked for the district since they would be the end-users.

GNA observed that the construction of one number Single Court Complex is complete.

The project was funded from the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF), with MESSRS. Ashton Construction Enterprise served as Contractor, while Lionessons Limited served as consultant.