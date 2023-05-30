KAIPTC holds tree planting exercise for former African heads of state

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has held a tree planting exercise for five former African heads of state at the Centre in Accra.

The delegation, which was led by former President Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete of Tanzania had Dr Moncef Marzouki of Tunisia, Thomas Yayi Boni of Benin, Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone, all former Presidents, and HaileMariam Dessalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia

Their visit forms part of efforts to deepen ties and explore possible areas of collaboration with the Centre.

The five former heads of state who were received by Maj. Gen. Richard Addo Gyane, Commandant of the KAIPTC, were in Accra for the just ended African Leadership Forum.

In his welcome address, Maj Gen Gyane said the symbolic exercise was considered as an a effort to support the nurturing and blossoming of peace on the continent towards continuing the vision and legacy of Mr Kofi Annan to build peace in Africa.

Maj. Gen. Gyane noted that climate change posed a myriad of insecurities in the West African Sub Region and called for a collaborated effort to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Leader of the delegation, former President Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete of Tanzania in his remarks, paid glowing tributes to the memory of Mr Kofi Annan and expressed the delegation’s appreciation to the Commandant and his team for hosting them.