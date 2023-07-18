KAIPTC management and staff reflect on new strategic plan

The Management of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has held a three-day workshop to solicit inputs for the development of a new strategic plan to guide the operations of the centre.

The consultative process afforded the Executive Management, Heads of Unit, Senior Officers, and other staff members of the KAIPTC the opportunity to brainstorm on the new Strategic Plan, which is expected to be operational in 2024.

A statement issued by the Centre on Tuesday said participants also evaluated the challenges, and achievements and made recommendations on the Centre’s 2019 – 2023 Strategic Plan to fine-tune the 2024 to 2028 Plan.

The Workshop was supported by the GIZ/ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) and the Government of Norway.

The KAIPTC’s current Strategic Plan (2019-2023) ends in December this year. It was developed within the context of responding to new and emerging trends in the peace and security arena.

The 2019 – 2023 Strategic Plan sought to augment the Centre’s supply-driven business model with a more demand-driven, client-facing approach that uses research and various forms of stakeholder engagement to better target the needs and capacity gaps of ECOWAS, the Africa Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) structures.

The 2024 to 2028 Plan is geared towards responding to emerging challenges and opportunities.

Participants, therefore, emphasised the need for the Centre to find ways to ensure financial sustainability and align its work with the current emerging threats in the areas of peace and security.