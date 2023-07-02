KAIPTC to enhance cooperation with UNOAU  

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC) is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) to strengthen collaboration and cooperation.

This financial support of the Norwegian Government has the arrangement possible, a statement by Centre has said.

The MoU will strengthen the cooperation between the two institutions in the area of training, capacity-building, technical engagement, and policy development in peace support operations in Africa.

The MoU also marks a significant step for KAIPTC in furthering its strategic priority to support the African Union Commission to execute its mandate on promoting and securing a peaceful Africa.

The KAIPTC and the UNOAU will together contribute towards advancing peace and security on the continent, the statement stated.

The MoU-signing ceremony will take place on July 3, 2023, at the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.