KAIPTC to mount maritime security course for journalists

The Kofi Annan International Peace Training Centre says it is set to mount maritime security reporting for journalists.

The training forms part of the implementation of a five-year project on Integrated Responses to Threats to Maritime Safety and Security in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) Maritime Domain in West and Central Africa.

Captain Isaac Aratuo, Course Director for Maritime Security and Transnational Organize Crime.

The Training Department made this known when he led a delegation from the KAIPTC on a consultative visit to some media organizations, including the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in the Western Region.

The aim of the visit was to engage the media to understand the gaps they faced in their line of duty to better respond to their needs. The outcome of the consultative visits would feed into two course reviews on maritime culture

and journalists reporting and formed part of the knowledge generation or research aspect of the project as well as help to guide the focus of the dialogue series meetings of the project.

Captain Aratuo explained that media in maritime security course would equip journalists with the requisite knowledge to be able to effectively report on the maritime domain. He noted that crimes such as Illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing (IUU) and transnational organized crimes among others continued to plague the Gulf of Guinea (GOG) region.

In the face of rising crime and insecurity at sea, he said the media must have adequate capacity to report on issues in maritime security. He therefore called on journalists to develop the interest to report on the maritime domain because there were prospects in that area.

Captain Aratuo was accompanied by Mr. John Pokov-Program, Head of Conflict Management Program, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research (FAAR, Mrs. Afua Lamptey, Acting Program Head-Conflict Management Program, Mrs. Rosemond Aryeetey- Head of Cooperate Affairs and Ms. Shiela Naade Tetteh, Research Assistant, Conflict Management Program, FAAR.

For her part, Mrs Justina Paaga, Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) lauded noted that most journalists in Ghana were not well versed in maritime issues and as such were not able to report on the maritime space.

She also implored the KAIPTC to endeavor to provide some financial support to journalists to cover beats in the maritime domain as journalists often found it difficult to pursue investigations in the marine sector.

The visits, according to Mrs. Rosemond Aryeetey- Head of Cooperate Affairs Unit KAIPTC, builds on past visits to the project stakeholders, while seeking to reinforce partnerships, communication and relationships formed over the past years on maritime security engagements.

She said experiences from past engagements had been useful in contributing to setting the context for project implementation, getting a contextual primer on maritime insecurity areas and identifying experts and critical groups for future engagements.

The Responses to Threats to Maritime Safety and Security in the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Domain in West and Central Africa project is being implemented by the KAIPTC and the Danish Government.

The five-year project leverages on the experiences of the previous 3 -year project (2019-2021) on Enhancing regional research, capacity building and convening of stakeholders towards a safer maritime domain in the Gulf of Guinea.

It seeks to provide a platform for maritime stakeholders in the GoG to better understand the maritime security landscape, deepen their collaboration and coordination and pool individual and collective resources in efforts at strengthening maritime security in the GoG.