KAIPTC, UNOAU to promote peace and security in Africa

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) to strengthen their collaboration and cooperation.

The MoU, which was signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will provide a framework for collaboration between the UNOAU and KAIPTC to support the African Union, its Regional and Economic Communities, Regional Mechanisms and Member States.

It will further strengthen the UN-AU-KAIPTC partnership to address peace and security issues on the African continent.

The MoU also marks a significant step for KAIPTC in furthering its strategic priority to support the African Union Commission to execute its mandate on promoting and securing a peaceful Africa.

Dr. Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, Head of United Nations Office to the African Union, at a brief signing ceremony, expressed optimism of the prospects of the two institutions in ensuring peace and stability on the African continent.

He called for periodic meetings to explore areas of support to the African Union and give the partnership real significance in terms of cooperation.

Dr. Onanga-Anyanga, also a Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), said improving peace and security in Africa involved multifaceted and comprehensive approaches, involving various stakeholders at local, regional, and international levels, adding that the signing of the MoU was significant and timely.

Such regional cooperation, he noted, would be key in peace building efforts and a move to addressing the security challenges in Africa collectively.

Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the Commandant of KAIPTC, who led the Executive Management Committee of the Centre to the signing ceremony, reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the partnership agreement.

He said sustainable peace and security in Africa required long-term commitment, collaboration, and cooperation and holistic approach to addressing the security challenges on the continent and that the KAIPTC was ready to provide the needed support.

The Commandant said the Centre was committed to gender equality and had as a result upgraded its Women, Peace and Security unit to a department which would mainstream issues of gender and integrate the youth – a critical component of the peace and security architecture.

Hence, the Institute would now be known as the Women, Youth, Peace and Security Institute (WYPSI).

Maj Gen Gyane said, recognising the importance of engaging the youth in peacebuilding and conflict prevention efforts was crucial for sustainable peace and security in any society.