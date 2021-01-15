“Got Somebody” single and music video is here and available on all platforms.

Gemini Award winner “Kaisha Lee has followed a long list of hits with her new release. “Got Somebody” is soulful. The Gemini Award winning, Toronto born artist has had music in her soul from a very young age. Lee loves to stay close to her musical roots in Jamaica, singing in gospel & classical choirs. Music became a part of the artist. The heart & soul of music has always come first for the singer, songwriter, musician.

Lee digs deep into hers and brings us along for the ride. Soul R&B, Reggae or Dancehall, it’s clear the multi-talented artist has a voice to be reckoned with. “Got Somebody” is proof of that.

The award-winning artist, who also shares her musical talents as a voice professor at Sheridan College has performed on many US, Canadian and International stages, from I heart reggae showcase Montreal, Toronto, London UK, NY, Afrofest, One Love Fest to President Obama’s inauguration. Performing on her own or with other artists Kaisha Lee brings the house down each & every time. Her connection with audiences everywhere is instant and her performances unforgettable. Lee’s new single follows a string of successful releases, including “My Love Is Rare, ‘Haile” and “Let Go.” With roots steeped in faith and belief, her new single focuses on human resilience, written from the heart of the artist during Covid -19. “Got Somebody” is a song of hope & spirit, performed by an artist that clearly has both.

“Got Somebody” single and video is available on all platforms. You will remember Kaisha Lee.