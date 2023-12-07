Kaizer Chiefs Juniors Celebrate Triple Glory

2023 belongs to Kaizer Chiefs Juniors.

This past weekend AMAKHOSI showed why they continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the southern African soccer landscape.

On Sunday, AMAKHOSI walked away with three of the four age-group titles contested on the day.

As reports confirm, Kaizer Chiefs dominated Cup Final day in the 2023 SAFA Gauteng Development League (GDL) Youth Cup at Marks Park.

The Under 13s had a remarkable unbeaten season with victory over Mamelodi Sundowns to complete the league and cup double.

And the Under 17s won against the Transnet School of Excellence after a nail-biting penalty shootout to lift the trophy.

The Under 19s joined in, by adding “the third piece of silverware following their triumph over North West University to put the icing on the cake for the Academy, whose hard work and commitment have been handsomely rewarded, ” Chiefs noted.

AMAKHOSI added, “The team had won through to their respective finals the previous day at the same venue, where Chiefs Under 13s and Under 17s comfortably despatched their Joburg City counterparts before the Under 19s edged past TS Galaxy on penalties to progress to the final.”