Kaizer Chiefs U13s And U15s Are SAFA Gauteng Development League Champions

Kaizer Chiefs Under 13s last weekend completed a remarkable feat of going through their entire South African Football Association (SAFA) Gauteng Development League (GDL) 34-game season undefeated.

This is after AMAKHOSI Under 13s beat TS Galaxy (Under 13s) 4-1 at the Village on Sunday.

The Chiefs Under 15s then beat their Galaxy counterparts by the same score to finish their campaign as champions as well.

On Saturday, October 28, the Chiefs Under 17s ended their season on a disappointing note, going down 4-1 at the ETS Sports Ground, as did the Under 19s, who were beaten 2-1 in their last match.

But in Chatsworth, south of Durban, Chiefs Reserves won the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) battle against Golden Arrows, 3-2, in a match where both teams held the lead, before the Glamour Boys landed the knockout blow.

The victory keeps them in third place, with 17 points after eight rounds, three points off the leading side. Their next encounter will be a home fixture against Richards Bay on Saturday, 4 November, kicking off at 10:00.

Kaizer Chiefs are Southern Africa’s biggest football club supported by ten of millions of supporters throughout the SADC region.

The Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy is a programme that is FREE of charge for all players across the different age-groups.

The Club currently has five age-groups namely their under-13, under-15, under-17, under-19 and the Reserve Team.

“Our responsibility as a football club is to set and maintain a standard of excellence at the training rounds. We expect extremely high standards of our players, and we expect them to understand that their development starts every day that they walk through the gates of the Kaizer Chiefs Village.

The KC development houses some of its players at the state of the art KC Village in Naturena where players are under the tutelage of house fathers and mothers.

The Academy Team does not hold open trials as most of the players are scouted around the country, and then invited for further assessment.