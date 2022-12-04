Kakos Farms crowned overall best farmer in Awutu-Senya District

The Awutu-Senya District has honoured 20 farmers at a durbar to commemorate the 38th Farmers and Fishers’ Day at Awutu Odotom.

Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Kakos Farms was adjudged the overall best farmer in the district.

He received items including 32-inch Television Set, Double-Door fridge, several weedicides, Knapsack Sprayers, wellington boots, bags of fertilizers and cutlasses.

Kakos farms situated in Awutu Topease, was established in 1997 and started with the cultivation of pineapples, maize, cassava, and piggery.

Not discouraged by the daring risks in agriculture, in 2020, the enterprise was expanded to include poultry, goats and sheep production and vegetables.

Also, to balance the supply chain, the CEO started the cultivation of some tree crops.

Currently, the farm has 40,000 birds, 28 goats, 85-acres of maize farm, one-acre coconut farm, 15-acres of pineapple farm, 50-acre Pawpaw, 11 eleven sheep, one palm plantation, two-acre and 0.4 citrus.

It has 15 permanent labour and over 40 casual workers and since have been offering numerous educational scholarships to children and youth in its operating communities aside providing sustainable jobs to others.

The first Runner-up went to Mr John Mantey whose farm is located at Awutu Topease.

He received a Fridge, knapsack sprayers, weedicides, wellington boosts, fertilizers, and machetes as his reward.

The second Runner-up went to Yoobsa Famers at Awutu Obreayeko who also received a Double Door (Small) Fridge, knapsack sprayer, weedicide, wellington boosts, fertilizers, and cutlass, while Mr. Justice Afatsawo, whose farm is located at Awutu Kofi Whethy won the overall best youth farmer.

He was also given a refrigerator, knapsack sprayer, weedicide, wellington boosts, bags of fertilizers, hand gloves and cutlasses and would be sponsored by African center for Education and Community Development (ACECD) to help him improve and expand his enterprise.

Overall best fish processor went to Madam Mary Barnes from Senya Bereku.

Other best farmers awarded were livestock, crop farmer, cassava, pineapple, cassava processor, fish processor, female cocoa, youth cocoa, tree-crops, vegetable farmer, physically challenged maize and best extension officer.

Mr Joseph Aidoo, the Awutu-Senya District Chief Executive on behalf of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, applauded the gallant farmers and fishermen for their hard work in the district.

He stated that agriculture continued to be the anchor of Ghana’s economy, employing more than half of Ghana’s workforce and with regard the government was pursuing a value addition strategy aimed at increasing the number of agro-processing sector, developing new and stable market for the agriculture products.

He stated that the theme for this year’s celebration, “Accelerating Agriculture Development through Value Addition,” was in line with that strategy which presented a very good opportunity for additional revenue generation, job creation, foreign exchange earnings and post-harvest management.

According to him, the Fisheries Ministry in 2021, fish production stood at 658,617 tons estimated at 11. 04 billion Ghana cedis, adding that the benefits would have more if value addition were included.

The Fisheries Ministry, has taken keen interest in pursing various activities to improve addition which included strengthening the capacities of actors in the fish value chain to ensure production of safe and quality fish products.

The DCE announced to the gathering that the department of agriculture and the district assembly had repaired the broken-down Cassava Mill at Odotom added that the assembly had also established Yam market at Bentum to help promote agri-business in the district.

Mr Aidoo further stated that, the importance and benefit of farming was being revived to aid the development of the country hence the government encourage the youth particular graduates, to fully embrace agriculture as a full-time business and it would go a long way help them a lot.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Members of Parliament for the area, individual and companies, institutions for their support contributed to the success of the celebration.

The assembly, with support of the government will continue to support agriculture to help build a Ghana beyond aid nation, he added.