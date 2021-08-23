Kalybos, Joselyn Dumas and more to star

The countdown has officially begun as the cast of the first Showmax Original comedy series in West Africa, Ghana Jollof, is revealed.

The hilarious series stars AMVCA-award winning actor/comedian, Funnybone and AMAA nominee/Youtuber Akah Nnani as two Nigerians who move to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

Launching on Showmax later this year, Ghana Jollof is now shooting in Lagos and Accra.

The hottest actors and comedians from Nigeria and Ghana will feature on Ghana Jollof, from multi-award-winning comedian Basketmouth, who also executive produces, to Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) nominee Joselyn Dumas.

The star-studded Nigerian cast also includes comedian/actor Buchi and Uzor Arukwe, who starred as dreaded crime boss Knight in Sugar Rush.

Bringing in the Ghanaian flavour are heartthrobs Mawuli Gavor (Chief Daddy) and James Gardiner, who currently stars in Ghana’s popular telenovela Dede. There’s also the uncontested “Queen of Ghana comedy” and actress Jacinta Ocansey, popular reality star Portia Freelove, model and actress Brihanna Kinte, veteran actor Jackson Albert Davies (Beasts of No Nation), actress Korkor Oyeba Mensah, and multiple award-winning comedian/actor, Kalybos.

Ghana Jollof is directed by AMVCA nominee Diji Aderogba, whose debut feature film About A Boy won the Audience Choice Award at Nollywood Film Week in Paris, France.

Speaking on the show, Basketmouth shared, “Fans can expect to see some of their favourite stars in a whole new light. We’re cooking up a storm and can’t wait to share this tasty package with everyone.”

Earlier in the year, Showmax broke first-day streaming records in Nigeria when it launched I am LAYCON, a reality show based on Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Laycon.

Other Showmax Originals that have launched this year are Kenyan crime-drama Crime and Justice, South African thriller DAM, and reality series about some of South Africa’s biggest music stars, from Life With Kelly Khumalo S2 to Uthando Lodumo, starring Babes Wodumo.

Temptation Island SA, which features Nigerian Dainamiaro “Dain” Ogulu, is also set to launch on 26 August 2021.