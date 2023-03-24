Kamala Harris visit to Ghana will boost diplomatic, bilateral ties

Amicable relations between the United States (US) and Ghana, a former British colony, have persisted since 1957, when Ghana became the first colonised sub-Saharan African country to gain independence.

According to a March 2019 State Department fact sheet on U.S.-Ghana relations, the two countries “share a long history promoting democracy, human rights, and the Rule of Law”.

The partnership has over the years been sustained with successive leaders of both countries enhancing the gains.

Some US Presidents, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, all visited Ghana during their tenure to cement the partnership existing between the two countries.

There have also been robust people-to-people relations since the late 1950s, notably in the form of learning exchange visits and cooperation among educational and scientific institutions.

Thousands of Ghanaians from all fields of educational endeavours have been educated in the US – helping to build a vibrant human resource base for development purposes.

There are close cultural ties, notably between Ghanaians and African-Americans, and currently, there is a substantial African – American expatriate community in Ghana.

Come March 26-29, 2023, this long-standing diplomatic friendship is expected to receive a boost with the visit to Ghana of the first female US Vice-President, Kamala Harris.

Like her predecessors, Kamala’s three-day trip is expected to strengthen the US’ partnership with Ghana, while advancing efforts on security and economic prosperity.

The visit aims “to discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues,” a statement issued by the US Embassy in Ghana, said.

“Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship and the economic empowerment of women,” according to the statement.

The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022.

Per her itinerary, the Vice President will strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.

She will also pay a courtesy call on Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Her maiden journey to Africa (March 25-April 02) will also see Kamala meeting President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

She will be accompanied by her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Kamala Harris is the female Vice President of the US, and also of Indian descent.

She was sworn in as the 49th U.S. Vice President on January 20, 2021.

Since then, she has made some foreign trips to Guatemala, Mexico, as well as the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.