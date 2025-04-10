Kamaldeen Sulemana on Premier League Idols, Ghanaian Pride and AFCON Redemption

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has highlighted Michael Essien as the Ghanaian footballer he admires most for their Premier League legacy, despite initially acknowledging Jordan Ayew’s goal-scoring record.

“If we’re looking at strikers, Jordan [Ayew] stands out, but overall, it has to be Essien,” Sulemana said. “His achievements at Chelsea were incredible, and he’s also one of the best coaches I’ve worked with.”

Sulemana, who draws inspiration from flair-driven icons like Ronaldinho and Jay-Jay Okocha, emphasized his desire to blend entertainment with productivity. “I want to make people smile and deliver goals and assists. That’s the next step for me,” he added.

The 22-year-old also reflected on the influence of Ghanaian peers in England, including close friends Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) and Abdul Fatawu (Leicester), whose successes fuel his ambition. “Seeing Kudus excel last season motivated me to push harder. We even joked about ‘destroying the league together’ someday,” he shared.

On Ghana’s failure to qualify for AFCON 2024, Sulemana expressed profound disappointment. “It’s a huge blow. We’ve apologized to our fans and are laser-focused on World Cup qualifiers to make amends,” he stated. Despite setbacks, he remains optimistic about Ghana’s football revival, citing a blend of emerging talent and veteran leadership.

When asked about his ultimate African five-a-side Premier League lineup, Sulemana opted for a star-studded, attack-minded squad: Yaya Touré, Michael Essien, Jay-Jay Okocha, Mohamed Salah, and Didier Drogba. “Flair, power, and goals—this team has it all,” he grinned.

Off the pitch, Sulemana stays connected to his roots through Ghanaian cuisine, frequenting spots like Elmina Lounge in Southampton. “Kudus handles the orders—he knows all the best places,” he revealed.

As for the Premier League’s popularity in Ghana? “Chelsea and Manchester United dominate, but my family’s loyal to Southampton,” he said. “Either way, the league’s unpredictability is what makes it magic.”

Sulemana’s journey mirrors Ghana’s broader football narrative: a mix of pride, pressure, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. “We eat and breathe football,” he concluded. “Now it’s our turn to create memories for the next generation.”