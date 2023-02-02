Kamaldeen Sulemana signs lucrative 4 and a half years deal with Southampton

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has signed a lucrative 4 and a half years deal with English Premiership side Southampton also known as the Saints, after passing his medical in France.

News reaching us state that the deal is a Club record signing for the Saints. €25m deal, 4.5 year contract.

Kamaldeen Sulemana who was poached from Rennes in France is a member of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sulemana had to choose between Southampton and Everton after the two clubs reached an agreement with Rennes, and he chose Southampton, where he will play alongside his Ghanaian teammate defender Mohammed Salisu.

Sulemana joined Rennes from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2021 for a reported €20 million.

Sulemana made three appearances at the World Cup in Qatar and was recorded running at 35.7kph (22.2mph) during the tournament, the quickest speed of any player.

He is rated as one of the fastest players in the game of football.