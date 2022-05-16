Kamina Johnson Smith Installed Queen of Tourism & Diaspora in Akropong

Minister Kamina Johnson Smith has today been HONOURED by the Akropong Tribe as ‘Nana Abena Otwiwa Asiedu’ – Tourism and Diaspora Queen. The Jamaican Foreign Minister was dressed in Ghanaian traditional garb and received a naming certificate at an official ceremony at the palace of His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III. Johnson Smith was officially welcomed as ‘Akuapem Queen’ in a tweet from His Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

In her response to the Akuapem People, the newly installed Tourism and Diaspora Queen (Johnson Smith) accepted her new title with humility, stating that she looked forward to increased opportunities for Jamaica to experience their ancestral roots in Ghana and for Ghanaians to travel to Jamaica for tourism, business, investment, and cultural exchanges.

In her address, Johnson Smith saluted Jamaican National Heroine Queen Mother, Nanny of the Maroons who the Akuapem People have owned as a descendant of their tribe.

She concluded her address by reiterating her commitment to the people of the Akuapem Region and her aim to work with all 54 States of the Commonwealth in an effort to transform the organisation and enable it to deliver clear benefits for all of their citizens.

Minister Johnson Smith is on a visit to the African Continent to solidify her bid to become the next Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.