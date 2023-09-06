Kamo Mphela joins Just Energy Transition Concert as headlining artist

South African Amapiano star Kamo Mphela to has been added to this year’s Just Energy Transition Concert to be held in Cape Town.

The African Energy Chamber this week said it is proud to announce South African Amapiano dancer and singer Kamo Mphela will spotlight this year’s Just Energy Transition Concert at the African Energy Week conference in Cape Town.

Amapiano has been labelled by other people as a subgenre of KWAITO music.

Amapiano is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, kwaito from South Africa basslines, low tempo 1990s South African house rhythms and percussions from another local subgenre of house known as tribal house.

Reports note that an important element of the genre is the prevalent use of the “log drum”, a wide percussive bassline, which was popularised by KWAITO pioneer and producer MDU aka TRP.

And according to Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small: “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know how he figured out the log drum. Amapiano music has always been there, but he’s the one who came up with the log drum sound. These boys like experimenting. They always check out new plug-ins. So when MDU figured it out, he ran with it.

Moreover, as organizers attest, Africa’s biggest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, is merely weeks away, and so is this year’s Just Energy Transition Concert. Taking place on the eve of AEW 2023 in Cape Town the event celebrates music and energy, bringing together individuals from both sectors in an effort to promote sustainable development in Africa. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that South African Amapiano star Kamo Mphela has joined the concert as a headlining artist.

Also revealed, a dancer and singer specializing in the Amapiano genre, Kamo brings a unique blend of vocal and performing talent to the concert.

Dubbed the ‘Queen of Amapiano,’ Kamo gained popularity as an Internet star after she posted a dancing video on social media. Leveraging her extensive background in singing and performing arts, Kamo’s popularity as a performer rapidly grew. In 2019, she signed with Major Leagye Music and released her EP album Twentee, add organizers.

Now, Kamo is a featured top artist on both global and African charts. As a South African artist, Kamo is committed to promoting the potential and contribution of African music worldwide, and has seen significant success in bringing her brand to international markets.

From working with other artists to releasing singles, Kamo is a rising star in the African Amapiano space. During the Just Energy Transition Concert, Kamo joins other high-level artists such as Ruger, and is set to make the show that much more successful.

“The AEW 2023 Energy Transition Concert is a celebration of youth, music and energy. Taking place on the eve of the event this October, the concert aims to inspire a new era of innovation, celebration and progress across Africa’s energy sector by integrating two promising industries: culture and energy. We are proud to announce that Kamo Mphela will feature as a performing artist this October,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Organizers have also shared that there is still time to secure your participation at AEW 2023 and your ticket for the highly-anticipated AEW 2023 Energy Transition Concert.

Taking place at the Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town on 16 October, the Just Energy Transition Concert features a strong lineup of headlining artists. Join the event now and take part in Africa’s energy renaissance.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss the opportunities across the continent’s energy industry.