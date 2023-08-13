Kampala Queens Silence Yei Joint Stars in CAF Women’s Champions Qualifiers

Kampala Queens FC have made a winning start in the Zonal CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers which kicked off in the town of Njeru on Saturday.

Thanks to Fazila Ikwaput’s hat-trick, the Uganda Women’s Premier League reigning champions humbled South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars 3-0 in a Group A match played at the FUFA Technical Center ground in Njeru.

The striker netted two goals in the first half, before adding the third after the interval.

“I am glad that we have started the tournament with a win and conceded no goals,” said Kampala Queen’s coach Charles Ssenyange.

He made it clear that although they picked a 3-0 win, they must treat every match they play in this tournament like a final.

“The players know that the target is to win and represent the Zone in the CAF Women’s Champions League 2023,” added Sssenyange.

In an earlier match played in Njeru, Ethiopia Commercial Bank FC came from a goal down to beat Burundi’s Buja Queens 2-1.

The action continues on Sunday with two Group B matches as Vihiga Queens of Kenya battle New Generations FC of Zanzibar, and Tanzania’s JKT Queens take on AS Kigali Women of Rwanda.

The qualifiers, which have attracted nine teams to climax on August 30th, will see one team qualify from the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) Zone to play at the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League Cote d’Ivoire.