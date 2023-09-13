Kan Dapaah meets adhoc committee over leaked IGP tape

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, and the legal counsel for the Inspector General of Police, Kwame Gyan, are currently engaged in a private meeting behind closed doors with Parliament’s ad-hoc committee, which is conducting an inquiry into a leaked audio tape involving the IGP.

Accompanying them before the committee is the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, along with his legal representatives, as part of the ongoing investigation into the covert recording.

This recording unveiled a plot by three senior Police Officers to facilitate the removal of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his position, allegedly to aid the NPP in rigging the 2024 elections.

During his appearance before the committee on Tuesday, Dampare clarified that he had no professional association with Bugri Naabu. Furthermore, the IGP vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged scheme to secretly record conversations of the three implicated police officers.

Dampare also dismissed claims that he maintained regular communication with the opposition party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. He expressed how deeply distressing these allegations had been for his family.

The in-camera hearing also includes the presence of the three senior police officers implicated in the secret recording: COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, accompanied by their legal representatives.