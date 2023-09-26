Kan Dapaah sues Oliver Vormawor over bribery allegations

The Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah, has initiated legal action against Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the organizer of the #FixTheCountry Movement. This action comes in response to Barker-Vormawor’s allegations that in 2021, officials from the National Security and the government approached him with an offer of money to silence his activism.

These allegations surfaced following Barker-Vormawor’s release, along with others, on September 22, after being arrested for staging a demonstration in Accra, which violated a restraining order obtained by the police.

In his lawsuit, Kan Dapaah is seeking several remedies, including a declaration from the court that Barker-Vormawor’s statements are defamatory. Additionally, he is requesting the recovery of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHC10,000,000.00) in General Damages, which encompasses both Aggravated and Exemplary Damages for Defamation, arising from the words spoken by the Defendant.

Furthermore, Kan Dapaah is demanding an apology and the retraction of the statements made by Barker-Vormawor. He also seeks a perpetual injunction to prevent the Defendant from making similar or other defamatory statements against him.

Barker-Vormawor had alleged that he was offered a substantial sum of $1 million, along with enticing government positions, in an attempt to dissuade him from his activism, which was perceived as detrimental to the government’s image. Although he claimed to possess evidence supporting his allegations, he has yet to make these files public.