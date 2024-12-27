Kanayo O. Kanayo Blames Women’s Unmarried Status in Their 30s on Youthful Dating Choices

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has sparked a conversation on the reasons why many women remain unmarried in their 30s, attributing it to their dating decisions during their younger years.

In an interview with News Central, Kanayo shared his perspective, suggesting that some women in their 20s prioritize relationships with wealthy, often older, married men, which, in turn, causes them to overlook potential suitors who might have been more suitable long-term partners.

He explained, “Some girls will be in the university at 18, 19, 20, dating a very rich man, sometimes much older. As these relationships often come with material rewards, like cars or houses, they get used to living on what they perceive as a ‘higher level’ and dismiss younger men who may be interested in them.”

Kanayo continued, noting that these women may carry on with such relationships into their mid-20s, but eventually, as they age, they lose out on viable marriage prospects. “By 25 or 26, they may still be single, dismissing advances from younger men, only to find themselves in their late 20s and early 30s with dwindling options. As they hit 30, they may notice that men are no longer as interested, and their window for marriage seems to be closing,” he said.

The actor further emphasized the shift in perspective that occurs as these women grow older, leading them to focus on prayer for a life partner. “At 23, she’s living it up. At 28, she’s praying. By 33, it’s a state of emergency. The truth is, by 35, some of these women are still unmarried, and they begin to pray for anyone to come along, which isn’t the fun they thought they were having,” Kanayo concluded.

His comments have sparked a debate, highlighting the pressure women face in balancing relationships, career ambitions, and societal expectations of marriage. While some may resonate with Kanayo’s insights, others view these comments as an oversimplification of the complex factors influencing marriage decisions.