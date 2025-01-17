Kanayo O. Kanayo Calls for Change Amid Gender Imbalance and Exploitation in the Industry

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently spoke out about some of the pressing challenges facing the Nigerian film industry, shedding light on gender inequality, sexual harassment, and exploitation of aspiring actors.

His comments, made during an appearance on the Honest Brunch podcast, highlight the persistent issues plaguing Nollywood and call for systemic changes to ensure a fairer and more ethical environment for actors and filmmakers alike.

Kanayo, known for his remarkable career in Nollywood, expressed concern over the gender imbalance within the industry, which often sees women receiving disproportionate attention and support from wealthy Nigerian men. He pointed out that actresses are often lavished with gifts and financial support, which, while intended to advance their careers, inadvertently create a perception that they are working harder than their male counterparts. “Rich Nigerian men often lavish support on actresses, making it seem like they work harder than their male counterparts,” Kanayo explained, adding that this portrayal distorts the reality of the industry’s labor dynamics and gives a false impression that men are not doing enough.

His remarks resonate with broader discussions on gender inequality that persist in many professional fields, where women are often placed under undue pressure to perform and conform to certain expectations. Kanayo’s comments shed light on how this dynamic not only undermines the male workforce but also distorts the public’s understanding of the challenges faced by both genders in the industry.

Kanayo also delved into another deeply troubling issue: the exploitation of aspiring actors, especially women. According to the veteran actor, some producers in Nollywood take advantage of desperate young actors by demanding extravagant gifts or financial assistance just to secure a role. “Many are asked for gifts, like an iPhone 15 or even rent payments, just to secure roles. It’s a cycle driven by desperation,” Kanayo revealed. His insight highlights a pervasive issue that continues to plague the industry, where the desperation of hopefuls is exploited by those in power, forcing many to make difficult and morally questionable decisions in order to advance their careers.

In a candid discussion on sexual harassment, Kanayo acknowledged that while it may never be completely eradicated, it could be mitigated through strict sanctions against perpetrators. “It cannot be eradicated, but it can be curtailed through sanctions,” he said, urging the industry to adopt zero-tolerance policies toward such behavior. His comments are a call for greater accountability and responsibility within Nollywood, where power imbalances often create an environment conducive to exploitation.

Ultimately, Kanayo encouraged young aspiring actors to focus on refining their craft, advising them not to resort to desperate measures to secure roles. This serves as a reminder of the importance of professionalism and personal integrity in an industry that can often tempt individuals to compromise their values for the sake of success.

His call for change underscores the need for Nollywood to evolve into an industry where talent, hard work, and ethics take precedence over opportunistic behaviors and exploitative practices. As the Nigerian film industry continues to grow and gain global recognition, addressing these longstanding issues will be essential to creating a fairer and more sustainable environment for future generations of actors.