Kanayo O. Kanayo Critiques Nollywood’s Shift Towards Image Over Craft, Warns Aspiring Actresses

Veteran Nollywood actor and producer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has voiced concerns over the current state of the Nigerian film industry, particularly the increasing emphasis on physical appearance over acting skill among aspiring actresses.

In a candid discussion on the Honest Brunch podcast, Kanayo expressed his frustration with what he perceives as a growing trend in Nollywood, where many newcomers, especially actresses, are relying heavily on cosmetic enhancements and artificial accents, often at the expense of honing their acting abilities.

Kanayo, a seasoned industry veteran, pointed out that many of today’s aspiring actresses lack the depth and professionalism required to fully embody their roles. He noted that some actresses struggle to deliver their lines effectively or bring the necessary emotional depth to the characters they portray. According to Kanayo, there seems to be a prevailing belief among these newcomers that their physical appearance will be enough to propel their careers in Nollywood.

“The truth is, many of these young actresses cannot read their lines or deliver their roles with the depth that aligns with the script’s themes,” he stated during the podcast. “It’s as if they believe their physical appearance alone will carry them through. This isn’t what acting is about.”

For Kanayo, this shift towards appearance over craft reflects a broader transformation in Nollywood. Once known for its raw talent, the industry now faces increasing pressure from the commercialization of film production, where visual appeal often trumps acting prowess. The increasing reliance on cosmetic enhancements, from surgical procedures to tailored accents, has become a focal point for some actresses aiming to make their mark in the industry.

Kanayo’s critique highlights a crucial issue facing Nollywood today: the challenge of maintaining artistic integrity in the face of rapidly changing dynamics. His comments reflect a growing disillusionment among some of the industry’s seasoned professionals, who have watched the rise of a new generation of actors more concerned with image than substance. This shift, Kanayo argues, not only undermines the craft of acting but also has the potential to dilute the cultural significance of Nollywood as an art form.

As Nollywood continues to evolve into a global entertainment powerhouse, Kanayo’s call for a return to talent-driven acting could be seen as a pushback against what many see as the increasing commercialisation of the film industry. The focus on physicality and superficial trends, he suggests, could ultimately detract from the industry’s long-term growth and artistic value. Kanayo, having spent decades building his own legacy in Nollywood, urges aspiring actors to invest in the hard work and discipline necessary to truly succeed in the industry.

“Actors should focus on honing their craft rather than succumbing to superficial trends,” Kanayo advised. “Nollywood’s future depends on the quality of its talent, not just the images it projects.”

While Nollywood has made strides in recent years, particularly in reaching global audiences through streaming platforms, the industry still faces significant challenges. Issues such as underdeveloped scripts, inconsistent production quality, and the overpowering influence of commercialism continue to shape the industry’s trajectory. However, the comments from a figure like Kanayo underscore the persistent value placed on storytelling and acting in a space often dominated by the allure of fame and glamour.

In an age where image often seems to dictate success, Kanayo’s words serve as a reminder that Nollywood’s strength lies in its storytelling and the ability of its actors to deliver performances that resonate with audiences on a deeper level. As the industry moves forward, the question remains whether the next generation of Nigerian actors will rise to the occasion and return to the roots of the craft or continue to follow the path of physicality over authenticity.