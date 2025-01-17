Kanayo O. Kanayo Expresses Concerns Over Rising Actor Fees, Calls for New Talent Discovery

In a candid conversation on the Honest Brunch podcast, Nollywood icon Kanayo O. Kanayo shared his concerns about the increasing fees of popular actors and the challenges this trend poses for filmmakers.

He expressed frustration over the escalating costs, revealing that some actors demand exorbitant amounts and claim unavailability until the following year.

“You reach out to certain actors, and they demand exorbitant amounts, claiming no availability until next year. It’s an opportunity for us to start discovering the untapped talents waiting in the wings,” Kanayo said, emphasizing that filmmakers should look beyond the familiar faces dominating the industry.

Kanayo highlighted that the heavy reliance on a select group of actors—often chosen based on their appeal for YouTube-focused content—was limiting Nollywood’s potential. He argued that platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix require a broader range of talent and that just because a particular actor performs well on YouTube doesn’t guarantee success on other global platforms.

“Just because a face sells on YouTube doesn’t mean it will succeed on all platforms,” Kanayo explained, urging the industry to diversify its talent pool.

The veteran actor also spoke about his personal initiative to nurture emerging talent. Through his production company, Simplicity Associate Productions, he is committed to investing in budding actors, even if it means sacrificing short-term profits.

“I might be losing money now, but it’s an investment in the future of Nollywood,” Kanayo revealed, signaling his dedication to shaping the next generation of Nigerian filmmakers and actors. His remarks reflect a growing sentiment in Nollywood that seeks to shift focus from star-driven content to a more inclusive, sustainable model for the industry’s future growth.