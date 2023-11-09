Kaneshie Court lacks public washrooms, patrons urinate behind water reservoir    

Some patrons of the Kaneshie court have turned a water reservoir in the court premises into a washroom.

This is due to the lack of lavatory for clients of the court.

Males urinate indiscriminately in the courtyard, with a few going behind the reservoir to pee, whereas females are sometimes seen in queues waiting to hide behind the reservoir to urinate.

The practice has led to the formation of uric acid crystals around the reservoir causing bad smell.

Courts One and Two have three washrooms serving about 30 staff, one of which is used by the two magistrates.

Occasionally, the washroom for male staff is opened for clients of the courts.

Some clients described the situation as “tormenting” and urged the Judicial Service to fix the problem.

Madam Philippa Atuminya, a pregnant woman, who had the opportunity to use one of the Court’s toilet, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the facility was a sanitation disaster, with the toilet pot collapsing.

She described the pot as a “death trap”.

A Senior Offiicer, who sought anonymity, said the situation had been reported to the “Authorities”, but no action had been taken.

The Officer and some other staff of the Court, said they hardly used the washrooms due to the poor state, and that, they moderated water intake during working hours.