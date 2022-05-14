Kaneshie In Accra Flooded After Saturday Dawn Downpour

Some parts of Accra got flooded Saturday morning following a brief downpour.

Areas such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara were affected by the floods.

The situation resulted in heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of Accra.

Ghanaians have as usual expressed their anger and lamented at how a little rainfall causes floods.

The video below shows the floods on the main Kaneshie highway in front of the market.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/KingdomFMOnline.com