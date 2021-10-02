Kaneshie Police To “Arrest” Bubuashie Big 6 After Homowo El Classico

The Big 6 of Bubuashie community football team are in trouble following their victory over the Kaneshie team during the Okaikoi Homowo El Classico.

The players who did the damage are Benjamin Barden, Patrick Johnson, Clifford Kwatia, Obed Ansah, Justice Ekow Ammissah and Emmanuel Ola Williams.

The goals came from Clifford Kwatia and Benjamin Baiden who have promised to repeat the dose.

They will clash with the Kaneshie Police team at the Accra Academy Park on 30th October, 2021 at 7pm.

According to the organisers, Dreamland Sports Plus, the Police do not understand why the Bubuashie team have to bury Kaneshie unlawfully by scoring them two solid unanswered goals to celebrate the Homowo Festival, and they want to revenge.

The Kaneshie Police team have intensified their training and are planning to use modern scientific football techniques and tactics to win over Bubuashie.

Mr. Olla Williams of Dreamland Sports Plus said the community football engagement is to foster unity, peace and love among the people of Okaikoi and its surrounding areas.

He called on business organizations in the community to support the youth who are talented in sports.

Meanwhile, the Bubuashie team are preparing for secret camping to strategies’ their game against the Police team.