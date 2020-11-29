On Saturday, November 28, 2020, there was fire outbreak at a portion of the first floor of the Liberty House Building complex at Kantamanto in the Central Business District of the Greater Accra Region.

The fire which was detected in the early hours of the day was successfully extinguished by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) with the support of the Ghana Police Service and GCB Bank internal security and Staff.

There was no casualty during and after the fire outbreak. Our Liberty House branch of the Bank located at the ground floor of the building was not affected by the fire.

The cause and the extent of damage are however being assessed by the GNFS and other technical experts.

For safety precautions, Management of the Bank has accordingly closed down the Liberty Branch to allow for through assessment.

As a result, the Liberty House Branch of the Bank will not be opened for business from Monday, 30th November 2020 until further notice.

Customers of this branch are therefore advised to visit Kantamanto, Okaishie, Makola, Republic House, High Street, Boundary Road, Ministries and any GCB Bank Branch of their choice or make use of our alternate channels including internet banking, GCB Mobile banking, ATMs and G-Money Mobile Wallet.

While expressing our profound gratitude to personnel of the GNFS, the Police, customers, members of the public for the support offered the Bank during the fire outbreak, we also assure our customers that their funds are secured.