Kantanka Cup 21: Eight teams to battle for coveted trophy Tuesday

The much awaited “Kantanka Cup” is set to take center stage in the capital on Tuesday, August 24, at the La McDan Park as eight teams begin their conquest to annex the glamorous trophy.

The two-day football tournament which is being played to honour Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, as he celebrates his birthday on August 26 and to ecognise his

great exploits in the religious and scientific field.

The tournament would witness the finest Ghanaian footballing academies including Great KOSA, Liberty Professionals Academy, Charity Stars Football Club, Desidero Football Academy, Kingdoko Babies Football Club, Dreams Babies, Jayash Soccer Academy and Attram De Visser Soccer Academy showcase the prowess on the turf.

The format of the tournament would see the eight teams grouped into two groups for an all-play-all session, after which the two top winners will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

At stake would be a giant trophy for the ultimate winner together with medals and mouth-watering cash prizes for participants and outstanding players.

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka who is regarded in the world as one of world’s greatest multi-dimensional scientists and technologists would be the Guest of Honour for the tournament with Ghana Football Association President Kurt Simeon Okraku also an invited guest for the tournament.