Kanton Senior High launches 60th anniversary celebration

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has launched a programme for the 60th anniversary celebration of the Kanton Senior High School in Tumu, which comes off October this year.

Dr Salih advised management of the school to endeavour to modify their methods to meet the current trends and demands by focusing on producing students who are practically oriented in finding realistic solutions to the myriad of problems in the country.

The minister said it was necessary for management to take stock of what had been achieved and look ahead to shape the future whilst the government partners with stakeholders in finding solutions to the challenges of the school.

He assured the school that the GETFund dining hall project, which was suspended, had been reviewed and the project would soon be completed.

The Regional Minister indicated that Kanton Senior High School was undeniably a pioneer second cycle institution within the Sissala area and had distinguished itself as a leader in all aspects of education.

The minister praised the school for its consistent participation in the National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) competitions, which further lends credence to the school’s outstanding performance.

The current government, he noted, has implemented infrastructural interventions in the classroom, the science block, library block and the recent provision of a Hyundai bus among others and promised to do more for the school.

Mr Mohammed Kanton, the headmaster of the school said the 60th-anniversary celebration will take place from 16th to 22nd October 2022.

The school he said, was formally known as Kanton Training College, which was incepted on 9th March 1963 as a training school but was later substituted in I972 as a secondary school.

Mr Kanton mentioned the lack of a vehicle, inadequate classrooms and furniture among the challenges the school faced and called for support.

Kuoro Bamula Basinjia, chief of Kandia who chaired the function, called for continuous discipline in the school to improve standards.