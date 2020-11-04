Musician and entrepreneur Kanye West said he voted for himself for US president, capping off his long-shot election bid.

West, voting from the US state of Wyoming, wrote his own name on the ballot, according to video of his ballot tweeted on Tuesday.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” West said in a separate tweet.

West, who is best known as a rapper, announced his candidacy in July, however his name did not appear on the ballot in many states after he failed to meet registration deadlines. West has previously expressed support for President Donald Trump.