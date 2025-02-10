Kanye West’s presence on X (formerly Twitter) has come to an abrupt halt after a series of offensive and inflammatory posts over the weekend.

As of Monday, February 10, 2025, the rapper’s account was deactivated, with a message stating, “This account doesn’t exist.” The move follows a three-day tirade during which West posted antisemitic, misogynistic, and racist comments, prompting X owner Elon Musk to classify the account as “NSFW” (not safe for work) and limit its reach.

West’s latest outburst began late last week, echoing the kind of hateful rhetoric that previously led to his temporary ban from the platform in December 2022. Over the weekend, he targeted a range of individuals and groups, including his longtime rival Taylor Swift, music mogul Sean Combs, and Jewish people. In one post, he even admitted to having “hit women” in the past. His final tweet, posted on Sunday night, read: “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night.”

While West appeared to suggest that he voluntarily deactivated his account, Musk’s actions indicate that X took steps to restrict the account’s visibility. In response to a tweet from conservative podcaster Joey Mannarino, who called for West’s ban, Musk stated, “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore.” However, it remains unclear whether the classification was solely due to explicit content or also in response to West’s hateful and discriminatory posts.

This is not the first time West has faced consequences for his behavior on X. In December 2022, he was banned after posting an image of a swastika intertwined with a Star of David, which Musk cited as a violation of the platform’s rules against incitement to violence. His account was reinstated eight months later, but his latest actions have once again raised questions about the platform’s moderation policies and Musk’s commitment to free speech versus the need to curb harmful content.

West’s deactivation has sparked mixed reactions online. While some applaud the move as a necessary step to prevent the spread of hate speech, others criticize Musk for not acting sooner. The incident also highlights the ongoing challenges social media platforms face in balancing free expression with the responsibility to protect users from harmful content.

As of now, representatives for X have not commented on whether West’s account was deactivated by the platform or by the rapper himself. Regardless, the episode underscores the volatile nature of West’s online presence and the broader debate over accountability in the digital age. Whether this marks the end of West’s time on X or merely another chapter in his tumultuous relationship with the platform remains to be seen.