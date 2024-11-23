Karaga Becomes a Digital Pioneer with Launch of Free Wi-Fi Service

In a groundbreaking move that positions Karaga at the forefront of digital development, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams, Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Finance, announced the launch of free Wi-Fi services across the town on November 23, 2024.

This initiative marks a major step in bridging the digital divide and providing new opportunities for the residents of Karaga.

“We are officially entering the digital age,” Dr. Amin Adams shared enthusiastically in a post on his Facebook page. “Today, Karaga takes a giant leap forward in digital connectivity, with free Wi-Fi now available within a 5km radius throughout our city.”

The launch is part of a broader national initiative to extend modern technological resources to even the most remote areas of Ghana. With the new Wi-Fi service, students, entrepreneurs, local businesses, and residents of Karaga will now have uninterrupted internet access, opening up opportunities for education, global commerce, and digital innovation.

“This initiative is a game changer,” Dr. Amin Adams added. “It ensures that everyone—whether you’re a student seeking educational resources, an entrepreneur aiming to expand your business, or a resident wanting to stay informed—has access to the tools needed for success.”

The free Wi-Fi service is expected to spur local innovation, empower businesses, and improve access to quality education, especially for students who previously faced barriers to online learning. With this move, Karaga is taking a significant step toward a more digitally connected future.