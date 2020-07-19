Gold winner in the recent Ghana Karate do Online Kata Competition, Humu Zeba Yusif says she is ready to win laurels for Ghana in international competition.

After placing first in the online kata contest, and grabbing the topmost prize, she noted that her motivation has risen and hopes to maintain it.

She told Yours Truly that the sky is her limit as she prepares for bigger competitions.

According to the diminutive athlete, she is very happy to take back the gold medal and will never look back. out the discipline of a player.

The blue belt karate athlete said the sport is very good and brings

She expressed that karate can make one very tough in mind and also very fit, as well as very strong and fearless.

She said karate can also take one to different places on the earth for competition, and thanked the executives of the Ghana Karate do Federation and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their efforts in developing and promoting sports.

Humu Yusif appealed to corporate bodies to support karate because it is a noble sport.

By Elizabeth Alhassan

